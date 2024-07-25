Watch more of our videos on Shots!

North East cyclist Paul Nixon and colleagues at regional charity Tyneside Outdoors are taking on a monumental challenge to cycle from South Shields to the Algarve in southern Portugal.

The ambitious 1,250-mile journey marks the 10-year anniversary of the South Tyneside charity that promises to inspire, raise awareness, and generate vital funds for its ongoing charitable work.

The ‘Race to Portugal’ not only covers an impressive distance but also a staggering 25,000 meters of ascent – nearly three times the height of Mount Everest. Paul Nixon, one of Tyneside Outdoors' trustees, will physically ride the route, while the young people of the charity organisation will attempt to match or surpass the trustee's daily mileage virtually.

The race is due to start from the charity shop, TO Bike, South Shields, on August 24, with Paul aiming to cycle 70-80 miles per day over a 16-day duration. He will have car support from colleague Dave Harker who will follow and or travel ahead with cycle spares, repair and medical kit.

Paul Nixon and colleagues at South Shields bike shop. | NationalWorld

Paul 62, of Tynemouth, has been a keen cyclist for more than 30 years and regularly cycles around the North East as well as Portugal, which has become a second home.

Once he sets off on this new challenge, Paul expects to take around five days to reach Portsmouth, followed by a day on the ferry to Santander, through northern Spain into Portugal following the N2 route south to Faro.

This unique event has three primary goals:

Promote physical activity: Encourage young people to engage in more exercise through cycling, both individually and as part of a group

Environmental awareness: Highlight the challenges and joys of being environmentally friendly while enjoying cycling

Fundraising: Raise essential funds to support and expand Tyneside Outdoors' community initiatives.

Paul said: “Supporters can follow the progress of this exhilarating race and contribute to the cause via the online fundraising page: Support the Race to Portugal. Every donation, no matter how small, will be gratefully received and put to beneficial use.

“We’re inviting individuals and companies to join the challenge. Participants can set up their own fundraising pages to compete against Tyneside Outdoors or support the Temple Raiders by logging their own cycling miles, whether on the road, a Turbo Trainer, or in a spin class – every mile counts.”

Tyneside Outdoors operates three vibrant groups: Way Out West in Benwell, Walker Park, and Temple Park in South Shields. Cycling is a core activity, featuring rides through the Tyne Valley and along Newcastle’s bridges.

Temple Park hosts the majority of cycling events, including mountain biking, BMX racing, cycle speedway, and community rides. The Temple Raiders, the organisation’s BMX team, trains here and recently opened TO Bike, a shop that serves as the charity's base, workspace, and retail outlet for pre-loved bikes and services.