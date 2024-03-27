Full list of South Shields closed roads for Good Friday Easter parade

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This Easter in South Shields marks the return of the town's Good Friday Parade with residents getting ready to take to the streets as part of the four day Bank Holiday weekend.

The Procession, which is organised by the Sunday School Union, will see marchers meeting at the Living Waters Church, in Laygate at around 9am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They will then make their way along Bedford Avenue, towards Westoe Road, past South Shields Town Hall and along Fowler Street.

The marchers will be joined by the Bethesda Church, the Salvation Army and Westoe Baptist Church.

Members from the West Harton and Talbot Road Methodist churches will also be joining the parade, meeting on Grace Place, at the Denmark Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The parade will be the cause of some road closures along the route, with South Tyneside Council confirming the direct route will be subject to rolling closures in order to minimise disruption.

There will also be short term closures at the following junctions between 9:15am and 9:30am then again between 10:35am and 11:05am: