Full list of South Shields closed roads for Good Friday Easter parade
and live on Freeview channel 276
This Easter in South Shields marks the return of the town's Good Friday Parade with residents getting ready to take to the streets as part of the four day Bank Holiday weekend.
The Procession, which is organised by the Sunday School Union, will see marchers meeting at the Living Waters Church, in Laygate at around 9am.
They will then make their way along Bedford Avenue, towards Westoe Road, past South Shields Town Hall and along Fowler Street.
The marchers will be joined by the Bethesda Church, the Salvation Army and Westoe Baptist Church.
Members from the West Harton and Talbot Road Methodist churches will also be joining the parade, meeting on Grace Place, at the Denmark Centre.
Receive a news round-up, as well as breaking news alerts, when you sign up to the Shields Gazette’s newsletters
The parade will be the cause of some road closures along the route, with South Tyneside Council confirming the direct route will be subject to rolling closures in order to minimise disruption.
There will also be short term closures at the following junctions between 9:15am and 9:30am then again between 10:35am and 11:05am:
- Coston Drive junction with Mile End Road
- Victoria Road junction with Saint Mark’s Way
- Westoe Road junction with Derby Terrace
- Crossgate junction with Westoe Road
- Mount Terrace junction with Fowler Street
- Winchester Street junction with Fowler Street