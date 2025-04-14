Full list of South Shields road closures for 2025 Good Friday Parade
As we approach the Easter Weekend, the Good Friday Parade will once again return to South Shields town centre.
The procession on Friday, April 18, is set to start at 9am as it makes its way through the town centre to Market Place for the annual service.
As in tradition, a number of South Tyneside churches will join the parade.
South Tyneside Council has confirmed that there will be road closures in South Shields due to the return of the parade.
The roads will close at 9am and reopened at around 12pm, when the parade finishes.
These are the road closures that you need to be aware of this Good Friday:
- Bedford Way - from its junction with Laygate to its junction with Saint Marks’s Way.
- Saint Marks Way - its entire length.
- Victoria Road - from its junction with Saint Marks Way to its junction with Halstead Place.
- Halstead Place - its entire length.
- Brentwood Place - its entire length.
- Derby Terrace - from its junction with Brentwood Place to its junction with Westoe Road.
- Anderson Street - its entire length.
- Ocean Road - from its junction with Anderson Street to its junction with King Street.
- King Street - its entire length.
