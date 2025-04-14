Full list of South Shields road closures for 2025 Good Friday Parade

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 14th Apr 2025, 16:44 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
South Tyneside Council has confirmed road closures for the 2025 Good Friday Parade.

As we approach the Easter Weekend, the Good Friday Parade will once again return to South Shields town centre.

The procession on Friday, April 18, is set to start at 9am as it makes its way through the town centre to Market Place for the annual service.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As in tradition, a number of South Tyneside churches will join the parade.

The Good Friday Parade in 2023. Photo: South Tyneside Council.The Good Friday Parade in 2023. Photo: South Tyneside Council.
The Good Friday Parade in 2023. Photo: South Tyneside Council. | South Tyneside Council

South Tyneside Council has confirmed that there will be road closures in South Shields due to the return of the parade.

The roads will close at 9am and reopened at around 12pm, when the parade finishes.

These are the road closures that you need to be aware of this Good Friday:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Read South Tyneside’s latest news and sport on the go with the Gazette’s email newsletters - sign up online here

  • Bedford Way - from its junction with Laygate to its junction with Saint Marks’s Way.
  • Saint Marks Way - its entire length.
  • Victoria Road - from its junction with Saint Marks Way to its junction with Halstead Place.
  • Halstead Place - its entire length.
  • Brentwood Place - its entire length.
  • Derby Terrace - from its junction with Brentwood Place to its junction with Westoe Road.
  • Anderson Street - its entire length.
  • Ocean Road - from its junction with Anderson Street to its junction with King Street.
  • King Street - its entire length.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:South ShieldsRoad ClosuresSouth TynesideSouth Tyneside Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice