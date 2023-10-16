Full list of the South Tyneside pubs which have made it into the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2024
The Good Beer Guide 2024, CAMRA’s premier publication featuring the very best pubs to find a great pint in the UK, was released recently.
The guide, which reviews thousands of pubs across the UK, is the definitive beer drinkers’ guide to the very best pints in a variety of styles of pubs to suit individual tastes and it features plenty of South Tyneside boozers. You can buy CAMRA‘s Good Beer Guide 2024 here.
These are all the pubs from across South Tyneside in the guide, and what reviewers had to say about each site.