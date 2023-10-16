News you can trust since 1849
Full list of the South Tyneside pubs which have made it into the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2024

The Good Beer Guide 2024, CAMRA’s premier publication featuring the very best pubs to find a great pint in the UK, was released recently.

Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 16th Oct 2023, 11:29 BST

The guide, which reviews thousands of pubs across the UK, is the definitive beer drinkers’ guide to the very best pints in a variety of styles of pubs to suit individual tastes and it features plenty of South Tyneside boozers. You can buy CAMRA‘s Good Beer Guide 2024 here.

These are all the pubs from across South Tyneside in the guide, and what reviewers had to say about each site.

1. The Marine, South Shields

The guide says: “This free house serves changing real ales from at least six handpulls and up to three boxed real ciders.” Photo: Google

The Wouldhave on Mile End Road in South Shields has been described as “part of the Wetherspoon chain, providing customers with well-priced bar meals and a selection of real ales.”

2. The Wouldhave

The Wouldhave on Mile End Road in South Shields has been described as “part of the Wetherspoon chain, providing customers with well-priced bar meals and a selection of real ales.” Photo: Stu Norton

The CAMRA guide claims: “The Cask Lounge is run by an experienced and very friendly couple who value the principle of the micropub encouraging conversation with no TVs or gambling machines. There are six handpulls dispensing ever changing real ales.”

3. The Cask Lounge

The CAMRA guide claims: “The Cask Lounge is run by an experienced and very friendly couple who value the principle of the micropub encouraging conversation with no TVs or gambling machines. There are six handpulls dispensing ever changing real ales.” Photo: Google

4. The Steamboat

“Offering an impressive range of beers from independent and microbrewers on nine handpumps plus two boxed ciders, the Steamboat is a regular local CAMRA Pub of the Year winner.”

