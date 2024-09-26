Full list of the South Tyneside pubs which have made it into the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2025

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 26th Sep 2024, 06:00 BST

The Campaign for Real Ale has revealed all the South Tyneside pubs included in its 2025 Good Beer Guide.

The Sunderland and South Tyneside branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) have revealed what pubs in the borough have been included in the Good Beer Guide 2025.

This year’s guide pays special tribute to The Black Horse, on Rectory Bank, in West Boldon due to the venue marking 30 years in the guide.

The latest edition states this about the pub: “This is a dog friendly coaching inn style pub which can trace its history back to at least the early 1700s.

“The interior is split between a bar/lounge and restaurant with the walls, furniture and ceiling decorated with brica-brac and photos taken by the owner.

“Two handpulls have changing local light session ales.

“Meals can also be taken in the bar and outside in the partially covered area in front and to the right-hand side of the pub.”

You can buy the Good Beer Guide 2025 from: https://camra.org.uk/publications/the-good-beer-guide-2025/.

This year’s edition can be purchased with either Coronation Street’s Rovers Return Inn or Emmerdale’s Woolpack on the front cover.

Take a look through and discover what South Tyneside pubs have been included in the 2025 guide.

These are all the South Tyneside pubs included in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2025.

1. CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2025

These are all the South Tyneside pubs included in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2025. | Google Maps

The Steamboat, on Mill Dam in South Shields.

2. The Steamboat, South Shields

The Steamboat, on Mill Dam in South Shields. | Google Maps

The Grey Horse, on Front Street, in East Boldon.

3. The Grey Horse, East Boldon

The Grey Horse, on Front Street, in East Boldon. | Google Maps

The Cask Lounge, on Charlotte Street, in South Shields.

4. The Cask Lounge, South Shields

The Cask Lounge, on Charlotte Street, in South Shields. | Google Maps

