The Sunderland and South Tyneside branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) have revealed what pubs in the borough have been included in the Good Beer Guide 2025.

This year’s guide pays special tribute to The Black Horse, on Rectory Bank, in West Boldon due to the venue marking 30 years in the guide.

The latest edition states this about the pub: “This is a dog friendly coaching inn style pub which can trace its history back to at least the early 1700s.

“The interior is split between a bar/lounge and restaurant with the walls, furniture and ceiling decorated with brica-brac and photos taken by the owner.

“Two handpulls have changing local light session ales.

“Meals can also be taken in the bar and outside in the partially covered area in front and to the right-hand side of the pub.”

This year’s edition can be purchased with either Coronation Street’s Rovers Return Inn or Emmerdale’s Woolpack on the front cover.

Take a look through and discover what South Tyneside pubs have been included in the 2025 guide.

1 . CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2025 These are all the South Tyneside pubs included in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2025. | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . The Steamboat, South Shields The Steamboat, on Mill Dam in South Shields. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . The Grey Horse, East Boldon The Grey Horse, on Front Street, in East Boldon. | Google Maps Photo Sales