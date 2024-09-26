The Sunderland and South Tyneside branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) have revealed what pubs in the borough have been included in the Good Beer Guide 2025.
This year’s guide pays special tribute to The Black Horse, on Rectory Bank, in West Boldon due to the venue marking 30 years in the guide.
Read more: ‘We’ve done a canny job’ - Toy Dolls’ Pete Zulu celebrates 20 years of running a West Boldon pub
The latest edition states this about the pub: “This is a dog friendly coaching inn style pub which can trace its history back to at least the early 1700s.
“The interior is split between a bar/lounge and restaurant with the walls, furniture and ceiling decorated with brica-brac and photos taken by the owner.
“Two handpulls have changing local light session ales.
“Meals can also be taken in the bar and outside in the partially covered area in front and to the right-hand side of the pub.”
You can buy the Good Beer Guide 2025 from: https://camra.org.uk/publications/the-good-beer-guide-2025/.
This year’s edition can be purchased with either Coronation Street’s Rovers Return Inn or Emmerdale’s Woolpack on the front cover.
Take a look through and discover what South Tyneside pubs have been included in the 2025 guide.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.