Last year the memory walk raised over £3,000.

The friends and family of former Shields Gazette worker and football scout, Karl Newton, will be once again walking from St James’ Park to South Shields FC to mark the second anniversary of his tragic death.

Karl tragically fell to his death in the Lake District in 2022, aged 37, two weeks after landing his dream job as a technical recruitment analyst at Blackburn Rovers.

A football fanatic, Karl had previously worked for South Shields Football Club, Newcastle City Juniors FC, Stockport County, AFC Fylde, Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough and Leyton Orient.

Former Shields Gazette writer, Karl Newton, died in the Lake District in 2022. (Photo: Marie Scott)

Last year, nearly 60 people walked the 11-miles from St James’ Park- or as Karl called it ‘his holy land’- to South Shields FC, raising over £3,000 for the Langdale Ambleside Mountain Rescue Team who helped recover Karl.

“It’s still very raw and very emotional, but it’s nice for us to all get together as a family and friends and talk about him and just keep his memory going,” said Marie Scott, Karl’s sister.

“When he passed away, I was determined that his name was going to continue on in some shape or form. He was a big star when he was here and we’re going to make sure he continues to be a big star even though he’s passed.”

The Karl Newton Memory Walk getting ready to leave outside St James’ Park last year. (Photo: Marie Scott)

And friends and family will be taking part in the walk once more. On 29th June at 10am, they’ll be setting off from St James’ Park and heading towards South Tyneside, stopping off at The Cricketers, Hebburn Football Club and Dougies Tavern before heading to South Shields FC to celebrate with family and friends.

“I said after the funeral how I knew he was loved but I just didn’t know how much,” continued Marie. “It wasn’t until such a sad thing had happened that I realised it and how far it stretched throughout the country.”

Everyone is welcome to join the walk to honour Karl’s life. Alternatively, you can donate to their fundraiser here.