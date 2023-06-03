Fundraiser set up for woman who died 12 days after being diagnosed with cancer

A fundraiser has been organised by a widowed husband from South Shields, whose wife tragically passed away from cancer only 12 days after being diagnosed.

Kenny Graham, set up a Go Fund Me page three days ago, in honour of his wife Billie Joe and to help support families affected by cancer.

The Go Fund Me page, which has been titled, ‘Support the fight against cancer’, has a photograph of Billie Joe smiling to the camera, with a description written by Kenny about his wife and the cause of the Go Fund Me page.

In the description, Kenny wrote an emotional plea for donations. He wrote: “Hi, after losing Billie Joe, my wife, mother to our four kids and grand mimi to one, we want to raise money to support children with cancer as well as funds for cancer research.

“Billie Joe was taken from us 12 days after being diagnosed with terminal cancer. We want to help families who are having to live with this cruel and destructive illness.

“We will be taking part in a charity football match on the 24th June - the Kieran Anderson memorial football tournament - where any money raised will support a family whose child is affected by cancer.

“Billie Joe was always the first to support and care for others and hopefully if you knew her or our family you can help support this worthy cause.”

As explained by Kenny in the description of the Go Fund Me, the money gained will go towards supporting children with cancer and will also go towards Cancer Research.