News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Virgin Media customers told to switch off their routers - here’s why
Paul O’Grady’s husband shares latest heartbreak
Epsom racecourse on high alert as animal activists threaten Derby
EuroMillions: UK ticket holder wins £111.7 million jackpot
India train crash: Hundreds injured and more than 280 killed
Bournemouth beach inquiry discovers impounded boat ‘was not licensed’

Fundraiser set up for woman who died 12 days after being diagnosed with cancer

The fundraiser has been organised by Billie Joe’s husband, Kenny.

By Holly Allton
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 14:02 BST- 2 min read

A fundraiser has been organised by a widowed husband from South Shields, whose wife tragically passed away from cancer only 12 days after being diagnosed.

Kenny Graham, set up a Go Fund Me page three days ago, in honour of his wife Billie Joe and to help support families affected by cancer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Go Fund Me page, which has been titled, ‘Support the fight against cancer’, has a photograph of Billie Joe smiling to the camera, with a description written by Kenny about his wife and the cause of the Go Fund Me page.

In the description, Kenny wrote an emotional plea for donations. He wrote: “Hi, after losing Billie Joe,  my wife, mother to our four kids and grand mimi to one, we want to raise money to support children with cancer as well as funds for cancer research.

Most Popular

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

“Billie Joe was taken from us 12 days after being diagnosed with terminal cancer. We want to help families who are having to live with this cruel and destructive illness.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We will be taking part in a charity football match on the 24th June - the Kieran Anderson memorial football tournament - where any money raised will support a family whose child is affected by cancer.

Billie JoeBillie Joe
Billie Joe

“Billie Joe was always the first to support and care for others and hopefully if you knew her or our family you can help support this worthy cause.”

As explained by Kenny in the description of the Go Fund Me, the money gained will go towards supporting children with cancer and will also go towards Cancer Research.

The Go Fund Me page currently has raised £870 of a £250 target, with the help of 71 donations.

Related topics:CancerSouth Shields