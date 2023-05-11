Friends and family of South Shields teenager Drew Broderick, who sadly passed away aged 14, following a four-year illness with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia will be taking part in a fundraising challenge to remember him on a special birthday.

The fundraising challenge for Children’s Cancer North, which is named 5K a Day Together for Drew will culminate on what would have been Drew’s 18th birthday, on Saturday, May 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The challenge has been organised by family friend, Donna Heron, and it will involve around 50 members of Drew’s friends and family complete 5K everyday for a total of 31 days.

Donna decided to organise the challenge, as a way to honour and celebrate Drew’s life on what would have been his 18th birthday and as a way to raise funds and awareness for North East and Cumbria cancer charity Children’s Cancer North.

Donna said: : “I have so many wonderful memories of Drew, but one of the main things I like to remember is his sense of humour. He would always bring a smile to everyone’s face.

“If he ever came to sleep over at our house, he would always bring his beloved Sunderland A.F.C. duvet, just to annoy my son Dylan who’s an avid Newcastle United supporter. The boys would set up a second Xbox and monitor downstairs so they could play against each other in the same house; a tradition they continued for a long time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When we were thinking about a fundraising challenge, Dylan said it had to be something sporty because Drew was so active; he loved football, cycling, sledging, you name it.

“He even ran the Junior Great North Run during his treatment to raise money for the Toma Fund.”

The 5K a Day Together for Drew fundraising challenge began its first day on Thursday, April 20 and those taking part have been working hard daily to achieve their goal, and can complete the daily challenge any way they choose.

Donna continued: “Drew’s mum, Kerry, wanted all the money raised to support local cancer charities; specifically charities that support childhood cancers. My son and I chose Children’s Cancer North because we knew the money raised would help people here in the North East.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At the time of Drew’s treatment, everyone was surprised how little funding is directed to researching childhood cancer and how many children and young people are diagnosed every year. Helping to raise money and awareness is really important for all of us that knew and loved Drew.”

Chris Peacock, Chairman of Children’s Cancer North said: “Whilst survival rates for childhood cancer have increased, sadly it remains the number one cause of non-accidental death in young children in the UK.

“Funding revolutionary research and raising awareness of the disease is vital if we want to find new treatments that are less harsh, more effective, and make a difference for children.

“Thanks to amazing people like Kerry and Donna, our charity has been able to raise over £40m to support children with cancer in the North East and Cumbria since 1979.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On behalf of everyone at Children’s Cancer North we’d like to wish everyone good luck in the challenge and thank Drew’s mum Kerry, and Donna, for supporting our charity and raising awareness of childhood cancer in honour of Drew.”

Drew and Donna’s son Dylan

Anyone that would like to donate to the 5k a Day Together for Drew challenge can do so via the official JustGiving page . So far, they have raised £890 of a £900 target.