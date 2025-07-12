Google

A power firm worker used legal self-defence to fend off an attacker in South Tyneside – but overstepped the mark by kicking him in the head, a court heard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kane Scobie, 28, deflected a flurry of punches thrown at him by a man who raced towards him in Fowler Street, South Shields, on Saturday, February 22. In the scuffle, the unprovoked aggressor fell over – and Scobie, of Carnforth Gardens, Rowlands Gill, Gateshead, booted him, prosecutor John Garside said.

Police were alerted by CCTV operators and arrested Scobie at the scene, borough magistrates were told. Instead of being charged with an assault, he faced the lesser allegation of using threatening behaviour to cause fear of unlawful violence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Garside said that was because Scobie’s attacker had refused to provide a victim statement to police. He added: “The police were notified of an incident that was taking place by CCTV operators, where a male had assaulted another male.

“They attended and found the defendant who matched the description given. The defendant had assaulted him, causing him to stumble to the ground, and kicked him. The crown accepts the basis that this is self-defence gone too far.”

Scobie, who has a previous conviction for violence, pleaded guilty to the threat of violence charge. David Forrester, defending, said: “It’s a situation that the crown accepts is self-defence and a momentary loss of control.

“I’ve watched the video and it’s quite remarkable that Mr Scobie is the only person before the court. He was accosted. The man who assaults him sprints towards him and throws punches and is clearly in a bit of a state.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s thrown three punches, and then falls over. It’s five or six seconds. It’s Mr Scobie putting the aggressor to the floor. The only reason he pleads guilty is that, with the other man on the floor, he makes a kick motion and makes contact with this man’s face.

“Everything else was justified in self-defence. I can’t understand why the other man wasn’t charged. There’s a little bit of history on Mr Scobie’s record but nothing for five years.”

Magistrates fined Scobie £400, with a £160 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.