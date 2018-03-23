Gazza on his way back to South Shields for sportsmans dinner

One of the nation’s greatest footballers is heading back to South Shields to host a sportsmans dinner.

Paul Gascoigne will be making a return visit to the Hedworth Hall in Dean Road, South Shields, next month.

The former England midfielder was last at the venue five years ago.

Now, after two years of trying to bring Gazza back a date has finally been set.

The Gateshead-born star who has played for Newcastle, Middlesbrough, Lazio, Rangers and Tottenham during his career will host An Evening with....on Thursday, April 29.

The evening aims to give sports fans in South Tyneside the chance to quiz the former player and manager while hearing stories from his career.

He will be joined by Sky Sports’ Pete Graves who will lead the night.

Hedworth Hall manager Carl Mowatt said: “The last time Gazza was here, the night was a sell-out and a number of people were left disappointed when they were unable to get tickets.

“We have been trying for the past two years to bring him back and now we have been able to.

“He is such an interesting and entertaining sports personality with a number of stories to tell and we are delighted he’s coming back.

“The night will also give people the chance to ask their own questions of someone who I personally see as one of the greatest midfielders England has had.”

Gascoigne started his professional career at Newcastle United before moving to play for Tottenham Hotspur and then Lazio. He earned 57 England caps and famously broke down in tears when he was handed a yellow-card during the 1990 World Cup semi-final against West Germany which meant, had England made it through to the final, he would have been suspended.

Over the years, his battle with mental health issues and alcoholism have made headlines all over the world.

His visit is one of a number of visits to the Hedworth Hall by a range of sporting stars including boxers Sugar Ray Leonard, Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury and former footballers Lee Clarke, Niall Quinn, Alan Shearer, Peter Reid and Kevin Keegan.

Since the evening was announced, a number of tickets have already been sold.

Tables for night are priced from £50 and include a meal. Two levels of VIP tickets are also available, priced £75 and £100.

For tickets call the Hedworth Hall on 456 3112.