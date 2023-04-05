Geordie Shore star Marnie Simpson shares loved-up snaps from her wedding day

Geordie Shore star Marnie Simpson has tied the knot with her long-term boyfriend and father of her children, Casey Johnson in a lavish wedding ceremony.

Consett-born Marnie met former X Factor star Casey on the MTV reality series Single AF in 2017. The pair hit it off, and became a couple soon after.

Marnie first appeared on Geordie Shore briefly in 2011, as she is the cousin of original cast member Sophie Kasaei. She became a permanent cast member herself from 2013 until 2018. She returned for Geordie Shore: The Reunion Series, where she documented her pregnancy and birth of her second child.

Marnie’s now husband Casey, became known after competing in the 2014 series of The X Factor UK, as part of the boyband Stereo Kicks. In 2016, he joined the band Union J, but left less than a year later.

After meeting on the reality show, Single AF and becoming a couple, Marnie and Casey became parents for the first time in 2019, before welcoming another child in 2022.

The pair have now wed, and OK! Magazine has shared exclusive images and video footage from their big day.

Marnie uploaded the main OK! Magazine image to her Instagram feed , which showed the couple in wedding attire. The comments of the post were flooded with congratulations from fans and fellow celebrity friends.

Fellow Geordie Shore star Holly Hagan-Blyth wrote: The most gorgeous bride ever love you both” and TOWIE star Lauren Goodger wrote: “Wow congratulations so beautiful”.

Marnie Simpson

According to the OK! Magazine exclusive, Marnie donned seven different dresses on her big day, and there were many famous faces in attendance - including Marnie’s Geordie Shore co-stars such as Chloe Ferry, Charlotte Crosby, Sophie Kasaei, Nathan Henry, Chantelle Connelly and Holly Hagan-Blyth.

