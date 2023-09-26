Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattision will join hundreds of fundraisers at the Bents Park in South Shields to take part in Alzheimer’s Society’s Memory Walk.

The Newcastle-born television personality and presenter, who currently hosts her own lifestyle podcast named Vicky Pattison: The Secret To, will be joining in the fundraiser to urge people across the North East to give help and hope to those living with dementia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vicky has previously spoken about the impact of having a family member living with dementia, and took part in the charity’s Trek26 at Stonehenge last year, in memory of her grandad.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

The reality television star said: “South Shields Memory Walk…I’m coming for you! It’s such a privilege to be taking part in another Alzheimer’s Society event and bringing my support to Memory Walk this year.

“Last year I took on the charity’s Trek26 at Stonehenge, and I know that every pound raised through these events helps improve the lives of everyone living with dementia, both now and in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m walking in memory of my lovely grandad David, who passed away from dementia last year. It will be such a moving experience to be surrounded by so many other people and families who have been devastated by dementia.

“There are 900,000 people living with dementia in the UK, and thousands more families impacted. Alzheimer’s Society’s Memory Walks are an amazing opportunity to help the charity raise funds towards vital research, faster diagnosis, and support services that are so crucial to each and every one of those people.”

Helen Mayne, Regional Manager for Alzheimer’s Society, said: “Memory Walk can be incredibly moving, atmospheric and uplifting – it really is a walk like no other, and by taking part our incredible supporters will become a real force for change.

“Every pound they raise will make a huge difference. Supporters will be walking to fund faster diagnosis, ongoing support and vital research, helping people with dementia live more fulfilled lives now and in the future.”

The South Shields based Alzheimer’s Society Memory Walk will take place on Saturday, October 7.