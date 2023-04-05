News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Hayfever warning as first ‘pollen bomb’ of the year hits UK
24 minutes ago Travelodge to open 300 new hotels across UK - see full list
3 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested
5 hours ago Amazon to close UK-based online shop Book Depository
5 hours ago King Charles coronation: Buckingham Palace unveils official invites
5 hours ago Phillip Schofield’s return date to This Morning ‘confirmed’

Get an Easter-themed manicure at these South Shields nail salons

Nail salons across South Shields are offering adorable nail art this Easter.

By Holly Allton
Published 5th Apr 2023, 12:47 BST

If you love to get your nails done for special occasions, and are searching for the perfect Easter nail art - then look no further!

Nail salons across South Shields are offering special themed nails this Easter, from bunny designs to spring pastel colours to suit all tastes.

Check out the images below of the best Easter nails from South Shields nail artists, where they are based and prices.

Shannon Hansen Nails, which is based at I Am TNG on Dean Road is offering Easter-themed nails priced between £30 and £35.

1. Shannon Hansen Nails

Shannon Hansen Nails, which is based at I Am TNG on Dean Road is offering Easter-themed nails priced between £30 and £35. Photo: Shannon Hansen

Photo Sales
Sisters Alix and Jo Jewitt provide beautiful Easter nails incorporating Spring colours. They are based at Alix’s studio in Biddick Hall, Enchanted Rose. Prices for Easter nails are £21.

2. Enchanted Rose

Sisters Alix and Jo Jewitt provide beautiful Easter nails incorporating Spring colours. They are based at Alix’s studio in Biddick Hall, Enchanted Rose. Prices for Easter nails are £21. Photo: Alix Jewitt

Photo Sales
BCP Beauty, based at Salon Forty on Stanhope Road are offering adorable Easter nails. Prices are around £20 to £28.

3. BCP Beauty

BCP Beauty, based at Salon Forty on Stanhope Road are offering adorable Easter nails. Prices are around £20 to £28. Photo: Billie Preston

Photo Sales
Home
Page 1 of 1
South ShieldsEasterBeauty