A South Tyneside thief who carried out a three-month shoplifting spree has been temporarily banned from every retailer in the borough.

Light-fingered Jonathan Evans, 33, who confessed to nine raids on four retailers, was told by magistrates: “Get somebody else to do your shopping.” Evans, of Coston Drive, central South Shields, appeared before them to admit to carrying out four thefts against two branches of supermarket chain Morrisons.

He also stole three times from the same Greggs store and once each from Boyes and Tesco, with all offences being in South Shields between May and August. When finally arrested, Evans claimed he had struck due to being repeatedly threatened by a man who was demanding £100 a day from him.

But prosecutor Paul Anderson said Evans had had ample opportunity to inform police of the alleged threats. Mr Anderson added: “He said that he was in a bad way and was being harassed by a man who lives near him and that man had the name ‘Christian’.

“He said this man had made threats and had been demanding money. He said that was the reason he was stealing. He said he was giving this man about £100 a day. He confirmed it was not a debt but that the man was picking on him because he was vulnerable.

“He said that because he was giving this man money, he couldn’t afford food. The first offence was in May, and he could have gone to the police.”

Evans started his spree on Tuesday, May 13, by taking £20 of food from baker Greggs in town centre King Street. He returned on Tuesday, July 1, to take £10 of goods, and two days later, made off with £40 laundry items from neighbouring Boyes.

On Monday, July 7, he stole £35 of plants from Morrisons in nearby Ocean Road – and two days later returned to take £25 of flowers. Evans targeted the same Greggs store again on Tuesday, July 22, making off with £10.80 of sandwiches.

Five days later, he targeted Morrisons Daily in Dean Road, Chichester, taking £87.20 of meat products. On Saturday, August 2, Evans stole £93 of chocolate from Tesco’s branch in Seawinnings Way. He ended his spree with the £24 theft of flowers from Morrisons, again in Ocean Road. Evans pleaded guilty to nine counts of theft from a shop.

Jason Boyd, defending, said: “He’s given me details about how somebody has been threatening him. I think there’s some credence that he’s been handing over the benefits he claims to a third party.”

Magistrates adjourned the case for Evans to be assessed for possible inclusion on drug and alcohol rehabilitation programmes. They granted him bail on condition he does not enter any shop in South Tyneside, ahead of sentencing at the same court on Thursday, November 20.

Gary Cracknell, chair of the bench, told him: “Get somebody else to do your shopping. If you breach your bail, in any way, you will be going straight to Durham prison. You’ve only got one chance.”