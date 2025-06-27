Squid Game has come to Newcastle.

The iconic dolls from the world famous Netflix series, Squid Game, have appeared on the Quayside, in Newcastle city centre, as what looks to be part of a global marketing campaign for the third series of the show - which launched today (Friday, June 27).

Squid Game is a South Korean dystopian survival thriller horror series where 456 players in deep financial hardship are invited to enter a secret contest, where they risk their lives to play a series of dangerous children’s games a lifechanging amount of money.

Photos and videos have appeared on social media of the show’s iconic doll characters appearing on the Quayside - although little details appear to exist about why there are there.

A variety of photos shared online by Getty Images show similar dolls in places such as New York City and Thailand.

Whilst full details of the event are yet to be revealed, NE1 has posted on social media that the characters are based next to the Millennium Bridge with the “spine-tingling” Squid Game music also playing.

The post states: “Giant Squid Game characters have popped up on the Tyne and they are not exactly subtle!

“You’ll find them towering next to the Millennium Bridge… and yes, that spine-tingling music is playing too!”

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.