The chart-topping girl group announced that they will be embarking on a reunion tour.

Last night (Wednesday, November 22), pop fans across the country were delighted, when Girls Aloud announced that they would be embarking on a reunion tour in 2024.

The group, who were formed on music competition show Popstars: The Rivals in 2002, went on to achieve mainstream success, before disbanding in 2009.

Cheryl, Kimberley, Nicola, Nadine and Sarah briefly reunited in 2012, to celebrate their 10 year anniversary, but disbanded once again in 2013.

Now, after an almost 11-year break, the girls are back once again, revealing via social media that they will be returning.

Here is all you need to know about the Girls Aloud reunion.

Why are they back together?

Sadly, Girls Aloud member Sarah Harding passed away in 2021, following a battle with breast cancer.

Her fellow bandmates, Cheryl Tweedy, Kimberley Walsh, Nicola Roberts, and Nadine Coyle have continuously raised money and awareness for cancer charities since the loss of their friend and bandmate.

Girls Aloud had originally planned a reunion tour for 2022, to celebrate their 20 year anniversary, but due to the death of Sarah, the plans were put on hold.

They have now decided to reunite in 2024, to not only celebrate their career, but to also honour Sarah.

Are they going on tour?

Yes, Girls Aloud announced via social media that they will be embarking on a UK arena tour in 2024, named The Girls Aloud Show.

Which cities will they perform in?

Girls Aloud announced that they will be performing in Dublin, Belfast, Manchester, Cardiff, Newcastle, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Nottingham, Leeds, Birmingham, London and Liverpool.

For their Newcastle performance, Girls Aloud will be at the Utilita Arena on Friday, May 31 and Saturday, June 1.

When will the tour take place?

The Girls Aloud Show will take place in 2024, with the first show taking place in Dublin’s 3Arena on Saturday, May 18. The final tour date, which will be held in Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena will take place on Saturday, June 29.

When will tickets be released?

Tickets will be on sale on Friday, December 1. Presale tickets will be on sale on Wednesday, November 29. You can sign up for presale tickets via a link posted to the Girls Aloud Instagram story.

At the time of publication, no time has been announced for when the tickets will be on sale.

What is on the tour set list?

A setlist for The Girls Aloud Show has not been announced just yet, however we are expecting to hear some of their biggest hits, including; Sound of the Underground, The Promise, Love Machine, Biology, Something New and many more.

Will there be new music?

In an interview with BBC, Girls Aloud put rumours of new music to bed, as they said the claims are untrue.

Nadine said: "There is no new music and there is no video - although we've shot a commercial.”