We all love a pamper from time to time. Taking a trip to the hair salon and getting a fresh trim can make us feel like a new person.

Our furry friends certainly deserve a little pamper themselves, and so we have compiled a list of the best dog groomers in South Shields.

All of the dog groomer businesses on the list have a Google user rating of 4.5 stars or higher.

Kelly’s K9 Kutz

Kelly’s K9 Kutz which is located on Nevison Avenue in the Whiteleas area has a Google rating of 5.0 stars.

WHAGS

WHAGS which is located on Soane Gardens also in the Whiteleas area has Google rating of 5.0 stars.

Wisstlestop

Wisstlestop which is located on Coston Drive, has a Google rating of 5.0 stars.

Pawfect Style Dog Groomers

Pawfect Style Dog Groomers which is located on New Green Street have a Google rating of 4.9 stars.

VIP Dog Grooming

VIP Dog Grooming which is located on Prince Edward Road in The Nook area has a Google rating of 4.8 stars.

Ellie Rose Dog Grooming Studio

Ellie Rose Dog Grooming Studio located on Chesterton Road in the Biddick Hall area has a Google rating of 4.7 stars.

Posh Paws by Amy

Posh Paws by Amy which is located on Reynolds Avenue in the Whiteleas area has a Google rating of 4.5 stars.

Westoe Dog Grooming

Westoe Dog Grooming which is located on Dean Road in the Westoe area, has a Google rating of 4.5 stars.

Give your pooch a makeover at the best dog groomers in South Shields.

To enquire about booking your dog in at any of the above groomers, please contact the businesses directly.