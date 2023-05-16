Give your pooch a makeover at the best dog groomers in South Shields
South Shields is home to some fantastic dog groomers, who have been rated highly on Google reviews.
We all love a pamper from time to time. Taking a trip to the hair salon and getting a fresh trim can make us feel like a new person.
Our furry friends certainly deserve a little pamper themselves, and so we have compiled a list of the best dog groomers in South Shields.
All of the dog groomer businesses on the list have a Google user rating of 4.5 stars or higher.
Kelly’s K9 Kutz
Kelly’s K9 Kutz which is located on Nevison Avenue in the Whiteleas area has a Google rating of 5.0 stars.
WHAGS
WHAGS which is located on Soane Gardens also in the Whiteleas area has Google rating of 5.0 stars.
Wisstlestop
Wisstlestop which is located on Coston Drive, has a Google rating of 5.0 stars.
Pawfect Style Dog Groomers
Pawfect Style Dog Groomers which is located on New Green Street have a Google rating of 4.9 stars.
VIP Dog Grooming
VIP Dog Grooming which is located on Prince Edward Road in The Nook area has a Google rating of 4.8 stars.
Ellie Rose Dog Grooming Studio
Ellie Rose Dog Grooming Studio located on Chesterton Road in the Biddick Hall area has a Google rating of 4.7 stars.
Posh Paws by Amy
Posh Paws by Amy which is located on Reynolds Avenue in the Whiteleas area has a Google rating of 4.5 stars.
Westoe Dog Grooming
Westoe Dog Grooming which is located on Dean Road in the Westoe area, has a Google rating of 4.5 stars.
To enquire about booking your dog in at any of the above groomers, please contact the businesses directly.
