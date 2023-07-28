Glamour and racing - what to expect from Ladies Day 2023 at Newcastle Racecourse

Ladies Day is set to return to Newcastle Racecourse on Saturday, July 29, as the most glamorous racing day of the flat season combines fashion, fillies, fizz and live music.

The event is one of the most popular at the the Gosforth-based racecourse and promises to be a fun day out for all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether you go every year or you’re going for the first time, we’ve put together a guide to this year’s Ladies Day.

This is everything you need to know about Ladies Day 2023 at Newcastle Racecourse.

What time does Ladies Day start?

Gates at Newcastle Racecourse open from 11am, with the first race kicking off at 2pm.

The last race of the day is expected to start at 5pm, with seven races planned for Ladies Day 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The live entertainment on the evening is due to start from 6pm.

What can I expect?

Ladies Day at Newcastle Racecourse is one of the highlights of the social calendar in the North East.

It is the one day of the racing season where the fashion is as important as the racing, with glamorous outfits and stylish headwear firmly on display.

There is plenty to get involved in, including bars, food, racing and live entertainment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is also the return of the Style Awards, which are open to everyone to enter.

The winner takes home thousands of pounds in prizes, ranging from spa days to overnight stays.

Ladies Day 2023 at Newcastle Racecourse will be held on Saturday, July 29. Photo: Google Maps.

Who can attend Ladies Day?

Newcastle Racecourse has stated that the day is the “perfect setting to enjoy a day out with your friends and family”.

The event is child friendly, with children under the age of five getting free admission when accompanied by an adult.

Ronan Keating Live

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Popular Irish singer Ronan Keating is set to perform live at Newcastle Racecourse as part of his Ronan Keating tour.

Organisers have stated that the live music is planned to commence at 6pm and is set to last approximately 90 minutes.

Ronan will perform after the racing on Saturday, with tickets to see him live needing to be secured early to avoid any disappointment.

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

How much does it cost?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prices for Ladies Day at Newcastle Racecourse vary depending on what package you select.

The cheapest ticket costs £45.50, which grants access to the grandstand where there is public bars, eateries, and betting outlets along with views of the racing, pre-parade ring and parade ring.

If you want to see any live entertainment after the racing, then you need to purchase the Premier ticket at £65.50.

This gives the holder “premier” entry to the racecourse alongside general entry areas, the best views of the racing from the Grandstand, access to exclusive Premier areas of the racecourse with the best facilities and bars and any live entertainment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are also a number of VIP and hospitality packages that are available for Ladies Day.

As we have already mentioned, children under the age of five are admitted for free with an accompaning adult.

Child tickets (aged between six and 17) cost £30 each.

All tickets come with a booking fee.