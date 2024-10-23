The case was dealt with in South Shields at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court. | NW

Stuart Watson, 51, from Whitburn, was pulled over by police due to an outdated MOT, leading to a drink-driving charge with a three-year ban.

A South Tyneside motorist who drove while heavily drunk is starting a three-year roads’ ban – because he failed to update his MOT.

Stuart Watson, 51, was pulled over by police not because he showed signs of being sozzled but because checks confirmed his car had not passed its safety test.

Watson, of Westcroft, Whitburn, then gave a sky-high breath test reading approaching four times the limit at 11.50pm on Tuesday, July 23.

But on closer inspection after the stop in Lizard Lane, also Whitburn, he began to display classic signs of drunkenness, prosecutor Emma O’Hegarty said.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, Watson was given the lengthy disqualification – and an eight-week suspended prison term.

Mrs O’Hegarty told the hearing “The evidence comes from an officer who was on duty.

“He was driving through Whitburn, behind a silver Mercedes, which he signalled to stop.

“It did so, and as he approached the vehicle, he could smell intoxicants. The driver had glazed eyes and was slurring his words.

"He appeared unsteady on his feet as he walked to the police car. A roadside breath test was failed.

“It’s a starting point of 12 weeks custody, to 26 weeks custody. The aggravating factor is that he was carrying a passenger.”

Watson, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

He gave a reading for alcohol in breath of 130mcg. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Alastair Naismith, defending, said Watson had taken steps off his own back to seek support around his alcohol use.

Mr Naismith also revealed he had lost his business, which required him to be able to drive.

He added: “This matter crosses the custody threshold, it’s 130mcg in breath.

“Probation details quite significant steps that he has taken, but there’s still work to do.

“He has done this himself, which I think gives a basis for rehabilitation.

“The initial evidence is that he was stopped because he didn’t have an MOT, not because of the standard of his driving.”

Magistrates suspended Watson’s prison sentence for 12 months and ordered him to complete 10 rehabilitation days with the Probation Service.

He must pay a £154 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.