Glowing Ofsted report for primary school with ‘passion’ for good work and success

Education watchdogs have praised a primary school for its drive and passion in ensuring its pupils achieve their best.

Hedworth Lane Primary in Boldon has once again received a glowing report from Ofsted inspectors following their visit last month.

Late Coun David Townsley who was Chair of Govenors at the school.

The school has retained its ‘good’ rating with pupils praised for “behaving exceptionally well” in the report.

The news has been welcomed by headteacher Tony Gill, who also paid tribute to the late councillor David Townsley, who was chair of governors at the school.

The 43-year-old, who represented Labour for Cleadon and East Boldon, died earlier this month following an illness.

Mr Gill said: “We are delighted with the outcome of our recent Ofsted inspection.

“We are all just saddened David isn’t here to celebrate with us. He worked closely with us all at the school, and I know he would have loved to have been here to meet the inspectors. This report is very much the result of his hard work and dedication too.”

He added: “We are pleased the inspectors recognise we have dealt with those areas of improvement identified in our last inspection and that the next steps identified to further improve our school are absolutely achievable.

He added: “This good result is very much a whole-team effort and, in this team, we include our pupils and their families. The very good standard of behaviour demonstrated by our children and their enthusiasm to learn can be seen by their outstanding attendance.

“The support our pupils receive from home, help to make Hedworth Lane Primary School such a good school.”

Hedworth Lane Primary School, Hedworth Lane Boldon Colliery

The inspectors noted, attendance was above average as pupils “want to come to school” with parents and carers “overwhelmingly” positive about the school and staff work hard to engage with parents so they can help their children at home.

The report said: “Your passion for the school is shared by governors and staff, and together you have fostered a community where everyone is valued and nurtured.”

Nicky Houghton, Acting Chair of Governors, said: “The Governors of Hedworth Lane Primary School are extremely happy with the outcome of the inspection. Governors have always had the utmost confidence in all of the staff, recognised the excellent attitude of all our pupils and valued the support given to us by our parents. Our recent inspection confirms our belief that Hedworth Lane School is a good school.”