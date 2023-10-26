Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Go North East bosses say they have reached a breakthrough in talks with union representatives which will see drivers at the company become the highest paid in the region.

The move will also halt the looming 12-week long strike that is scheduled to begin on Saturday, October 28.

The deal will offer drivers hourly rates of £14.15, which boosts pay for drivers working a standard week by almost £2,700 a year - a 10.3% pay rise.

Go North East states that drivers who are working overtime could see rises of over £3,000 per year.

Go North East bosses have moved to avoid indefinite strike action as it looks to make its drivers the highest paid in the region. Photo: Go North East.

If the proposal is accepted, Go North East bus drivers will also be guaranteed a further above-inflation pay increase next year.

Ben Maxfield, business director at Go North East, hopes that the offer will bring an end to the strike action that has plagued the company in recent months and has urged staff members to accept the offer.

He said: “An end to strike action would bring a huge sense of relief.

“Staff have been worried sick about the damage a 12-week stoppage will cause, and passengers face massive and unnecessary disruption to their daily lives.

“We have spent a lot of time listening to colleagues and worked collaboratively with the union to fine-tune our pay proposals.

“We are proud that this milestone move will see our drivers top the earnings league in the North East.

“We are urging all our employees to support the deal so we can get back to focusing on providing the high quality, reliable, and growing bus transport network the region deserves.”

Go North East bosses have stated that they have agreed to the proposal despite making losses of £4.3m in its most recent published accounts.