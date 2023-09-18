Go North East drivers announce dates for strike action
Go North East bus drivers will walk out in two, seven-day strikes beginning later this month.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Go North East bus drivers will walk out in two, seven-day strikes beginning later this month, Unite the union announced today (18 September).
Drivers have been forced to take to the picket line following the failure of Go North East to come back to the negotiating table with an improved offer. This is despite the latest accounts of its parent company, the Go-Ahead Group shows bus group profits of nearly £85million.
Depots that will be affected by any industrial action are: Consett, Gateshead, Hexham, Percy Main (North Shields), Sunderland and Washington.
Strikes will take place on the following dates:
- Saturday 30, September 2023 to Friday, 6 October 2023 (inclusive)
- Saturday, 14 October 2023 to Friday, 20 October 2023 (inclusive)
Unite has also warned that further action may be notified in due course if a settlement that members can accept isn’t put forward.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Go North East need to take a long hard look at themselves and how appallingly they’ve treated their workforce.”
“Our members will have the full support of their union as they take to the picket line in their fight for a fair pay deal.”
Unite regional officer Dave Telford added: “Unite has a laser-like focus on the jobs, pay and conditions of its members – we will use every resource at our disposal to bring victory to the workers.”