News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
Liz Truss defends her record as prime minister in think tank speech
BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 announce smart TV platform - Freely
‘Absolute carnage’ at Butlin’s as flooding shuts down resort all week
NHS warns consultant and junior doctor strikes will disrupt care
More and more pubs call last orders for the final time

Go North East drivers announce dates for strike action

Go North East bus drivers will walk out in two, seven-day strikes beginning later this month.

Hayley Lovely
By Hayley Lovely
Published 18th Sep 2023, 14:02 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Go North East bus drivers will walk out in two, seven-day strikes beginning later this month, Unite the union announced today (18 September).

Drivers have been forced to take to the picket line following the failure of Go North East to come back to the negotiating table with an improved offer. This is despite the latest accounts of its parent company, the Go-Ahead Group shows bus group profits of nearly £85million.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Depots that will be affected by any industrial action are: Consett, Gateshead, Hexham, Percy Main (North Shields), Sunderland and Washington.

Strikes will take place on the following dates:

Most Popular
  • Saturday 30, September 2023 to Friday, 6 October 2023 (inclusive)
  • Saturday, 14 October 2023 to Friday, 20 October 2023 (inclusive)

Unite has also warned that further action may be notified in due course if a settlement that members can accept isn’t put forward.

READ MORE: Metro bosses pledge flood action after 'biblical' downpour on GNR day

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Go North East need to take a long hard look at themselves and how appallingly they’ve treated their workforce.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Our members will have the full support of their union as they take to the picket line in their fight for a fair pay deal.”

Unite regional officer Dave Telford added: “Unite has a laser-like focus on the jobs, pay and conditions of its members – we will use every resource at our disposal to bring victory to the workers.”

Related topics:StrikesDriversBus Strikes