Go North East offer drivers “inflation-busting” pay rise

Bosses at Go North East, the region’s largest bus operator, have offered their drivers an increased pay by £2,400 per year, despite making losses of £4.3 million in its most recent published accounts.

Go North East, who run a network of bus routes across the North East, including in Newcastle, Sunderland, Durham and surrounding areas, are said to be offering an “unprecedented offer” to those who drive for the bus service, will be backdated to Saturday, July 1, if the proposal is agreed, as well as a guaranteed further pay rise next year.

The proposal, which is said to be “inflation-busting”, also involves some standardisation of working practices across Go North East’s six depots across the region.

Go North East business director, Ben Maxfield said of the pay rise: “The two most talked about inflation measures, CPI and RPI, are currently running at 6.4% and 9.0% respectively. Our offer of 9.11% beats both these figures and means our driver pay package will be among the very best in the region.

“Unite the union are so far refusing to engage with the offer and are balloting on industrial action.”