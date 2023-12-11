Go North East release bus timetables for Christmas and New Year 2023

Christmas is two weeks away and bus companies have begun to announce their festive schedule – these are the dates to remember.

Go North East has announced its bus timetable for the festive season.

Go North East has begun to announce their schedules across Christmas and New Year, with many services being restricted across the final two weeks of the year.

Whether residents and travellers are seeing family, doing some last minute Christmas shopping or heading to one of the many festive events across the region, the two travel companies are looking to keep Tyne and Wear and the wider North East running.

When are Go North East buses running over Christmas and New Year 2023?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Go North East buses will run to normal times until Saturday, December 23, with service changes starting on Christmas Eve.

On Saturday, Sunday 24, buses will run to a regular Sunday timetable but final services will start between 6pm and 7pm.

No services will run on Christmas Day.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Go North East has confirmed Nexus will be providing services on "key corridors" across Tyne and Wear, which will be operated by the bus company. These services include the 1, 2/2A, 4, 5, 6, 10/10A, 20/20A, 21, 26, 35/35A, 39A, 47, 49/49A, 51/52, 53, 56, 84/85, 307, X1 and X66.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The full Boxing Day network map is available on the Go North East website. Timetables are also available online.

From Wednesday, December 27 until Saturday, December 30 a regular Saturday service timetable will be in place while New Year's Eve will see buses run to Sunday timetables with last departures coming between 6pm and 7pm, much like Boxing Day.