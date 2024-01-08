Shields Gazette readers have had their say on the latest round of bin collection strikes in South Tyneside.

Readers of the Shields Gazette have reacted to the news that there will be fortnightly bin collection strikes in the borough throughout January.

Last week, South Tyneside Council confirmed that there will be strikes from Tuesday, January 9, until Friday, January 12, inclusive.

There will then be a further round of strikes from Tuesday, January 23, until Friday, January 26, inclusive.

The ongoing industrial actions relates to claims of bullying from senior staff members at South Tyneside Council's Waste Department.

The local authority has stated that it is working to try and bring the industrial action to end.

Two more rounds of bin strikes are set to take place in January. Photo: South Tyneside Council.

The spokesperson for the Council commented: "We are absolutely committed to ending this dispute through ongoing dialogue, mediation, and conciliation.

"The lines of communication remain open in the spirit of constructive and positive industrial relations."

This is what you had to say on the Shields Gazette Facebook page:

Cheryl Yates: "Fully support the strike. What is extremely worrying is that the Council seniors aren't able to resolve a dispute about poor management.

"If they can't resolve this quickly and efficiently, how do we expect them to manage the rest of the services we pay for?"

Christine Turner: "Roads and streets are a disgrace with all the rubbish lying about. God help us come end of January."

Lynne Downey: "How on Earth are families supposed to manage this? The rats are going to enjoy the New Year.

"What are we paying our Council Tax for? Can the Council not manage this situation?"

Susan Atkinson: "Extra appointments for the Recycling Village will not help those without transport."

David McKiernan: "They say its about bullying by management.

"Their point was made in the first strike and now it's time to get on with their jobs."