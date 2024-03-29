Good Friday fish and chips in South Tyneside - the seven top rated restaurants
The tradition of eating fish on Good Friday stems from the Christian belief that Jesus was executed on Good Friday and sacrificed his flesh for our sins.
As a result, the Vatican laid out a rule that meant Christians should abstain from eating meat on Good Friday.
Still to this day, people choose to eat fish instead of meat on Good Friday, whether they are religious or not.
With South Tyneside being such a prominent spot for fish and chips throughout the year, we have taken the top rated shops according to Google reviews to give you a guide on where to go this Friday.