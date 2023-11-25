Good samaritan glassed in face after comforting woman who had been attacked

Newcastle Crown Court heard an upset girlfriend had sat at a table talking and was being comforted by a woman after being shoved.

A brave samaritan was glassed in the face after she stepped in to comfort a woman who had just been attacked by her boyfriend.

Kristopher Levy had "shoved" his then partner in the beer garden of The Balloon pub in Newcastle on a hot summer's day in June.

He then threw a glass at a woman who "stuck up" for her and lashed out at a third female during the trouble.

Prosecutor Richard Herrmann said: "He must have heard part of the conversation, saying 'he's not worth it' or something like that is presumably what was overheard."

The court heard people a row erupted between people in the beer garden and Mr Herrmann said the woman comforting Levy's girlfriend asked "why anyone, particularly the men there, weren't challenging the defendant on his behaviour".

The court heard Levy went towards his girlfriend and the woman who had been talking to her stepped in between them.

Levy initially sat down again but then headed towards the woman with a drink in his hand.

Mr Herrmann said: "He first threw the contents of his drink over her then threw the glass, which hit her on the head and caused injuries."

The court heard the glass victim received a wound to her forehead and yet another woman then jumped on Levy's back and he assaulted her too while "punching out".

Levy was arrested in the early hours while driving a vehicle when over the alcohol limit.

The woman who was glassed said in a statement after the attack: "There was no need for him to do what he did.

"I was helping someone he clearly doesn't care about and who was upset.

"I am scared of what he will do.

"I don't know how much scarring will be permanent as a result of his actions.

"I am in fear of leaving the house now due to anxiety and worry, all because I stuck up for someone."

Levy, 37, of Coldingham Gardens, Fenham, Newcastle, admitted unlawful wounding and two charges of assault by beating.

Judge Tim Gittins sentenced him to 16 months behind bars.

The judge said: "It was a reckless, forceful, overarm throw that struck her forehead and broke on impact and caused a wound to her forehead, into her hairline."

Judge Gittins said the glass victim also had grazes to her neck.

Shaun Routledge, defending, said Levy has worked hard in prison on remand and has helped and mentored others who are locked up.