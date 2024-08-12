Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Not a great way to start the week 😧

Google users reporting issues with search, Gmail and more.

Problems also have hit YouTube for some.

Issues started mid-afternoon UK time, according to Downdetector.

Google users have been hit by outages with problems impacting search and email in places. Issues are also being reported with the Google-owned YouTube this afternoon.

Downdetector is flush with reports of issues with web pages not loading on the search engine, trouble sending emails via the popular Gmail and Google Meet being unavailable as well. The issues started to be reported around 1.30pm today (12 August).

We will update this article with the latest as it comes. Frustrated users have taken to social media apps such as X (formerly Twitter) to report issues with YouTube and Google.

Is Google down?

Downdetector has seen a spike in reports from users experiencing issues with Google products on Monday, 12 August. It includes problems with Google Mail (Gmail), Google Meet and Google search.

Google users are reporting issues on 12 August. Photo: LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images | LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Users on social media platform X have also reported problems with Google. One person tweeted: “How’s google and all its apps down?”

I have experienced issues with a few Google hangouts not loading in Gmail this afternoon, but after a few moments they have reconnected. The ability to send emails has not be affected, for me yet at least.

Is YouTube down?

Some users have also reported problems with the Google-owned YouTube, being unable to access it. Issues were reported on Downdetector around 1.30pm, similar time to the problems with other Google products.

One person on X posted: “Me running to Google to check if YouTube is down just for Google to also be down.”

I have tried to load YouTube videos and have experienced no issues so far. But will update if I do run into problems.

When did the problems start?

A spike in reports of issues with Google products - including Gmail, YouTube - started to be reported around 1.30pm BST (8.30am ET for readers in the US). We will update this article with further detail when more is available.

Have you experienced any issues with Google or YouTube this afternoon? Email our tech writer (if you can) to share your experiences [email protected].