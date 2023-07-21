News you can trust since 1849
Patients in South Tyneside have rated their experiences in booking a GP appointment. Photo: Google Maps.Patients in South Tyneside have rated their experiences in booking a GP appointment. Photo: Google Maps.
Patients in South Tyneside have rated their experiences in booking a GP appointment. Photo: Google Maps.

GP Patient Survey 2023: How patients rated booking appointments at each doctor’s surgery in South Tyneside

New data shows that patients across South Tyneside are having mixed experiences when booking appointments with their local GP.

By Ryan Smith
Published 21st Jul 2023, 10:50 BST

New data published by NHS England shows what people think about their doctor’s surgery.

The latest annual GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, surveyed 760,000 people between January and April 2023.

It asked what they thought about their local GP surgery, including their experiences of booking an appointment.

When patients were asked, ‘How would you describe your experience of making an appointment?’, more than a quarter (27.7%) described it as poor – the highest since current records began in 2018.

More than half (54.4%) of the respondents said their overall experience was ‘good’, but this is a 1.8 percentage point drop on the previous year’s figures and again the lowest in six years.

We’ve taken a look at how patients have rated their experiences at booking an appointment at doctor’s surgeries in South Tyneside - the surgeries have been ordered from best to worst.

At the Imeary Street Practice, 79% of patients rated their experience of booking an appointment as “good”, 16% said “neither good nor poor” and 5% rated it as “poor”.

1. Imeary Street Practice

At the Wawn Street Surgery, 79% of patients rated their experience of booking an appointment as “good”, 14% said “neither good nor poor” and 7% rated it as “poor”.

2. Wawn Street Surgery

At the Albert Road Surgery, 78% of patients rated their experience of booking an appointment as “good”, 12% said “neither good nor poor” and 10% rated it as “poor”.

3. Albert Road Surgery

At the Marsden Road Health Centre, 76% of patients rated their experience of booking an appointment as “good”, 16% said “neither good nor poor” and 9% rated it as “poor”.

4. Marsden Road Health Centre

