GP Patient Survey 2023: How patients rated booking appointments at each doctor’s surgery in South Tyneside
New data shows that patients across South Tyneside are having mixed experiences when booking appointments with their local GP.
New data published by NHS England shows what people think about their doctor’s surgery.
The latest annual GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, surveyed 760,000 people between January and April 2023.
It asked what they thought about their local GP surgery, including their experiences of booking an appointment.
When patients were asked, ‘How would you describe your experience of making an appointment?’, more than a quarter (27.7%) described it as poor – the highest since current records began in 2018.
More than half (54.4%) of the respondents said their overall experience was ‘good’, but this is a 1.8 percentage point drop on the previous year’s figures and again the lowest in six years.
We’ve taken a look at how patients have rated their experiences at booking an appointment at doctor’s surgeries in South Tyneside - the surgeries have been ordered from best to worst.