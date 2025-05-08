Grammy award-winning ska artist set to play a one-night show in South Shields

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular ska artist is coming to South Shields.

Nick Welsh, better known as King Hammond, is set to perform a one-night show at The Unionist Club, in South Shields, on Saturday, May 10.

Throughout his four-decade long career, the Grammy award-winning artist has worked with some of the biggest names in the ska and reggae genre’s history, including Prince Buster, Laurel Aiken, Rico Rodriguez, Dave Barker and Lee “Scratch” Perry.

Nick started writing and recording as King Hammond in 1986 and released his debut album, ‘Revolution 70’, in 1989, which received critical acclaim.

South Shields audiences are set experience a night filled with infectious rhythms, authentic brass and the signature sounds of one of the UK’s most influential ska performers, backed by his band, The Rude Boy Mafia.

The Unionist Club, on Laygate, in South Shields. | Google Maps

Ahead of the gig at The Unionist, Nick has expressed his excitement at being able to bring ska to South Shields this weekend.

He said: “Back in the 80s, I had great fun playing the student balls with Bad Manners and then in the 90s, it would be the Waterfront with The Selecter.

"Now it's my first time here as King Hammond and I'm extremely excited.

“I can't wait to see what electric energy I can bring to The Unionist on May 10 with my band, The Rude Boy Mafia.”

Michelle Lowe, the events manager at The Unionist, has expressed her delight in being able to bring an act like Nick to South Shields.

She commented: “It is absolutely brilliant and we’re really excited to have Nick and his band playing here at The Unionist.

“I’ve been a supporter of live music for years so being able to bring something like this to South Shields is great.

“Obviously we have acts coming up every year to thinks like Bents Park so to be able to bring something to The Unionist is really good for the local community.

“I’d been asked by a few customers who have followed Nick for years to see if we could get him to play so when I contacted him and he agreed, everyone was over the moon.”

King Hammond and The Rude Boy Mafia will be supported on Saturday evening by Panic Report, a band that combine pop, ska and punk influences into their music.

Tickets for the event are on sale directly from The Unionist, on Laygate, or online via: https://tickets.ents24.com/event/king-hammond-rude-boy-maffia/the-unionist-club/3257239.

