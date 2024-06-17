Grave of soldier who received OBE for services in World War II found in South Shields
and live on Freeview channel 276
The grave of a chief engineer officer who received an OBE for their services in war has been found in South Shields.
David Rankin Pow’s grave has been discovered and cleaned, the Commonwealth War Graves confirmed in a recent post to Facebook. CEO Pow, who died on March 23, 1943, aged 63, had served aboard the SS. Empire Cabot.
The Merchant Navy ship, built in West Hartlepool, was commissioned in 1941 and delivered Spitfire planes to various British military vessels in Malta.
Commonwealth War Graves Commission confirmed the grave had a new headstone installed. Their statement read: “The grave of Chief Engineer Officer David Pow OBE has been found!
“Having previously been commemorated on our Tower Hill Memorial, this new headstone has been put up to mark David's grave, found in South Shields (Harton) Cemetery. Thank you to our teams for installing this new headstone”
The news delighted members of the public, who took to the comments of the Facebook post announcing the find and thanking those involved in cleaning up the gravesite.
One user wrote: “I know from first hand experience the amount of time and effort by so many that goes into finding lost War Graves. Great work and well done to everyone involved.”
Another asked: “Next time I’m in South Shields (my home town) I’ll pay my respects. Do you have a plot reference number?”
The grave is believed to sit at the back of the cemetery, towards the houses in Highfield Drive, according to one user who revealed the whereabouts. Another suggested searching the CWGC site in future for information on where the graves can be found.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.