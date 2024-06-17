Watch more of our videos on Shots!

David Rankin Pow’s grave has been cleaned and a new headstone fitted by Commonwealth War Graves team members, with the public praising their actions

The grave of a chief engineer officer who received an OBE for their services in war has been found in South Shields.

David Rankin Pow’s grave has been discovered and cleaned, the Commonwealth War Graves confirmed in a recent post to Facebook. CEO Pow, who died on March 23, 1943, aged 63, had served aboard the SS. Empire Cabot.

The Merchant Navy ship, built in West Hartlepool, was commissioned in 1941 and delivered Spitfire planes to various British military vessels in Malta.

A gravestone for a soldier who received an OBE has been cleaned | Commonwealth War Graves

Commonwealth War Graves Commission confirmed the grave had a new headstone installed. Their statement read: “The grave of Chief Engineer Officer David Pow OBE has been found!

“Having previously been commemorated on our Tower Hill Memorial, this new headstone has been put up to mark David's grave, found in South Shields (Harton) Cemetery. Thank you to our teams for installing this new headstone”

The news delighted members of the public, who took to the comments of the Facebook post announcing the find and thanking those involved in cleaning up the gravesite.

One user wrote: “I know from first hand experience the amount of time and effort by so many that goes into finding lost War Graves. Great work and well done to everyone involved.”

Another asked: “Next time I’m in South Shields (my home town) I’ll pay my respects. Do you have a plot reference number?”