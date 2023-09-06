Watch more videos on Shots!

Thousands of people from across the UK and beyond descend on the North East every year for the Great North Run but there are so many more who are unable to head north. These are reliant on television coverage to soak in the atmosphere of the big day.

With this year being no different, here is all you need to know about watching the Great North Run on TV this weekend.

When is the Great North Run?

The race will be happening on Sunday, September 10 with the starting gun going at 11am. This is half an hour later than the usual starting time.

What channel will the Great North Run be shown on?

Unlike last year, Great North Run live coverage will remain on one channel throughout the event. BBC One will be showing the event live before highlights of the day will be shown on BBC Two in the evening.

What time will the Great North Run be on TV?

Coverage of the event will start on BBC One at 10am, 30 minutes before the start for the elite wheelchair race which marks the first start of the day.

Coverage will also include the start of the elite women and visually impaired groups at 10:35am and 10:37am respectively as well as the elite men and masses start at 11am. The live coverage will remain on BBC One until 2pm.

A one hour highlights package of the event will be shown on BBC Two at 5pm.

Both shows are expected to be shown live on BBC iPlayer.

Who is presenting the BBC Great North Run coverage?