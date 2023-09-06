Watch more videos on Shots!

The Red Arrows flying across the region on the day of the Great North Run is a tradition which makes for one of the weekend’s most iconic sights, and the acrobatic planes are set to return once again this year.

The race will be returning to tradition this year by welcoming the Red Arrows to the Newcastle to South Shields route after the 2022 edition offered a muted atmosphere out of respect for Queen Elizabeth II.

This will be the first time in a few years the full display will be taking place after the out and back nature of the 2021 race resulted in South Shields missing out on a display.

The 2020 race was cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic while an international event meant the Red Arrows missed out on the Great North Run in 2019.

When will the Red Arrows be performing at the Great North Run in 2023?

Race organisers Great Run have confirmed the Red Arrows will make two official appearances on raceday. The famous image of the planes flying over the Tyne Bridge will return at 11:35am. This will be 35 minutes after the elite men and masses begin at 11am.