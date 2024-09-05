Raceday is nearly here and we have all the information you need to know about getting across the North East this weekend.

With training almost finished for those running the Great North Run, logistics for the day are now being worked out to ensure participants and their loved ones can enjoy the day at both ends of the route.

The traditional Newcastle to South Shields route returns for 2024 meaning friends and families may need to race to South Shields too, but what are the best options for those needing to get across the North East on race day?

How can I get to the start of the Great North Run?

The race starts on the A167 which can be easily reached from Claremont Road and the Town Moor.

Nexus has made wristbands, which double up as Metro and Shields Ferry tickets, available to buy for the Great North Run. Photo: Nexus. | Nexus

This year’s starting setup is slightly different to normal, with elite, orange and pink waves entering the Central Motorway from the Town Moor while the green wave is expected to head down from Claremont Road.

Early risers can use either Jesmond or Haymarket Metro stations to reach the start line, although Haymarket will operate as exit only from 8am until 10:40am while Jesmond will be closed from 10:40am until the early afternoon, as will Manors station.

A huge number of buses head into Newcastle from across the region with two of the best served bus stops being found at Haymarket and Eldon Square. These are between a 15 and 20 minute walk to Exhibition Park where runners often gather.

No specific parking has been made available for the event although a large number of multi storey car parks can be found across the city. These will, however, be very busy on race day.

How can I get to the end of the Great North Run?

The seafront at South Shields can, of course, get hugely busy on the day of the race and the town’s Interchange is key for getting people towards the end of the race. This is about a 15 minute walk from the finish line. The site is home to South Shields’ Metro stop as well as a series of bus routes including those which come from Newcastle, although some routes may be disrupted by closed roads on the day. Those coming on the metro from Newcastle can get on any metro towards South Shields. Nexus have claimed a additional services will run throughout the day.

Shuttle bus services will also be running from Haymarket in Newcastle to the finish area.

The Shields Ferry will also be offering additional services until around 6pm on race day to ensure crowds can get over the Tyne.

Much like at Newcastle, there will be no parking available specifically for the race itself. There are also less public car parks in South Shields than Newcastle so it may be worth sticking to public transport!

What public transport ticket should I get for the day of the Great North Run?

Nexus have teamed up with local bus companies and Northern Trains to offer Great North Run Rover Tickets. These can be used on Metro services, the Shields Ferry, all buses across Tyne and Wear, Durham and Northumberland as well as Northern Trains between Newcastle and Sunderland.

These are available to buy at ticket machines across the Metro system.