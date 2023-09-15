Watch more videos on Shots!

That’s right, it was only days ago that all eyes were on Tyne and Wear for the 2023 edition of the Great North Run, but some places for next year’s event are already being taken.

There is no need to panic if you want to run the half marathon from Newcastle to South Shields next year, though. There are plenty of ways to get involved and make sure you can still race through the 13.1 mile city-to-coast route.

When is the 2024 Great North Run?

On race day the event organisers confirmed the date of the 2024 Great North Run. This will be on Sunday, September 8.

When does the Great North Run 2024 ballot open?

The official date for the opening of the 2024 ballot is yet to be announced by the Great Run team. Last year the system allowed potential runners to put their name down on Monday, January 9, although there is no indication it will be a similar date this time around.

The Great Run website offers a ballot reminder service to keep potential runners updated when news surrounding the ballot is announced.

Great North Run membership

The Great North Run membership scheme is a great option for anyone who wants to commit to the event on a long term basis.

At a cost of £70, members can secure their space for the next three runs with memberships this year covering 2024, 2025 and 2026.

In addition to the initial fee, all members still need to pay an entry fee and register each year of the membership plan.

Members can also get a Great North Run branded technical training top as well as a medal ceremony photo on race days across each of the three years.

Memberships are on sale now and can be bought through the Great Run website.

