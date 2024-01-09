The day is one of the largest events in the North East calendar.

Whether you are running, spectating or simply trying to travel around the region on race weekend, the Great North Run stops the North East in its tracks every year.

Following a very wet raceday last year, the ballot for 2024 is now open while others already have their places confirmed.

If you are planning on being a part of the huge event this year, we have everything you need to know about the 2024 Great North Run.

What date is the 2024 Great North Run?

This year's run will take place on Sunday, September 8. The race is due to start at 10:45am according to race organisers.

How far is the Great North Run?

The annual event is a half marathon race, taking place between Newcastle and South Shields.

What is the Great North Run route?

After an attempt at an 'out and back' route in 2021, the traditional city to coast route between Newcastle and South Shields returned in 2022. This route is expected to return in 2023.

Racers will start on the A167 next to the Town Moor and run along the central motorway towards and across the iconic Tyne Bridge.

Participants then take a left off Gateshead Highway and only Park Lane south of the Tyne. This will take them past Gateshead International Stadium along Abbotsford Road.

Just before the six mile mark the route then takes a left onto Leam Lane, which takes runners further into South Tyneside before taking a right onto John Reid Road just after the eight mile marker.

John Reid Road turns into Prince Edward Road in South Shields, which takes runners down to the coastline and along the amazing final mile on Coast Road.

How to enter the Great North Run

There are two key ways you can enter the event this year, this is through the ballot and through charity places.

The ballot is the most time effective way to get into the race, but it is also the most difficult. With far more people wanting to run the event than there are places available, some people will be left disappointed.

However, the ballot can still be a great way to find your way into the day. The race organisers opened the ballot for this year on Monday, January 8 so places are available to try and get now.

The ballot closes on Monday, February 12.

What about Great North Run charity places?

Each year a select number of places in the half marathon are given to partnered charities to raise funds. These places can be picked up by anyone, but can only be applied for directly through the charities themselves.

A quick online search can show a huge number of organisations with places who are looking for people to fundraise on their behalf. Although this will mean a guaranteed place as opposed to the potential stress of the ballot, all charities will have a fundraising target you must meet before lining up in the start pens in September.

Can I still get a Great North Run membership?

A very small number of Great North Run memberships are available every year, allowing members to skip the ballot for three years. These usually sell out in October after the previous month's race, and that was the case again for 2023, meaning no more memberships are available for the 2024 edition of the race.

How much does the Great North Run cost to enter?