Great North Run 2024: Route, start times, waves, and more as runners guide released

Places have been confirmed, training plans are in full flow and now more information has been released about the 2024 Great North Run.

After a record number of people entered the ballot for this year’s event, it was clear the 2024 edition of the world’s largest half marathon was set to be a special one, and the build up to the huge weekend of action is well underway.

With most participants hitting the pavements a few times a week to get miles in the legs ahead of the September run, the race organisers have released further information for those heading between Newcastle and South Shields.

The race’s event guide was released this week, giving runners an insight into the day and there are a few changes to previous years.

Unlike 2023, there are now two runners areas at the start of the race where participants can leave their bags to collect at the end. This is likely to be in order to keep the start areas near the Town Moor easier to organise.

The event guide says there are four main waves, these are the ‘special numbers’ for the fastest runners, orange, green and pink waves.

The special numbers, orange wave and pink wave will be asked to head to the Town Moor while green wave runners should head to Claremont Road on the other side of the Central Motorway.

What is the start time of the Great North Run?

The race will oficially get underway at 10:55am although the guide says different waves have different estimated start times due to the amount of runners.

Those in the orange wave are expected to get underway between 10:55am and 11:25am while green wave runners are expected to cross the start line between 11:25 and 11:55. Pink wave runners are likely to start after 11:55am.

The full list of Great North Run wave timings according to the event guide. | Great Run

How can runners find out their wave?

An email was sent to all participants earlier this week with their wave. This can also be seen on the official race numbers which are sent in the post closer to the event.

What is the Great North Run route?

Starting in Newcastle, the route follows the central motorway through the city centre before heading out onto the Tyne Bridge and into Gateshead.

Runners then take a left onto Park Lane and head along the A184 into South Tyneside before taking another left onto Leam Lane towards Jarrow.

As the route approaches Simonside in South Shields it takes a right onto John Reid Road which turns into Prince Edward Road in South Shields which takes runners down to the coastline. The final mile runs north along the coast to the finish line.

Is the Great North Run on TV again this year?

The race will be shown on BBC One again this year. Coverage is due to begin at 10am until 2pm.

The Great North Run this year will take place on Sunday, September 8. It is the final event of a weekend which also includes the Great North 5k and Junior and Mini Great North Run events.