The 2024 edition of the race is yet to take place but plans are already in place for next year’s half marathon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s right, preparation for the 2024 edition of the Great North Run is in full swing but some places for next year’s event are already being applied for.

There is no need to panic if you want to run the half marathon from Newcastle to South Shields next year, though. There are plenty of ways to get involved and make sure you can still race through the 13.1 mile city-to-coast route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When is the 2025 Great North Run?

Before race day the event organisers have confirmed the date of the 2025 Great North Run. This will be on Sunday, September 7.

Crowds preparing for the run | Ian Forsyth

When does the Great North Run 2025 ballot open?

The official date for the opening of the 2025 ballot has already come and gone! For the first time ever, a September ballot has been introduced.

As part of the announcement, Great Run Chief Executive Paul Foster said: “We’re expecting record numbers of applications for the 2025 AJ Bell Great North Run, so for the best chance of securing a place I encourage everyone to enter the September Ballot – you can always try again in January if you’re unsuccessful. Good luck to all those who apply!”

All ballot entrants will receive an email with the result of their entry by Wednesday, September 18. A second ballot will be held in January 2025, and those who are unsuccessful with their September Ballot application can try again in the January Ballot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Great Run website offers a ballot reminder service to keep potential runners updated when news surrounding the ballot is announced.

Great North Run membership

The Great North Run membership scheme is a great option for anyone who wants to commit to the event on a long term basis.

At a cost of £70, members can secure their space for the next three runs with memberships this year covering 2025, 2026 and 2027.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the initial fee, all members still need to pay an entry fee and register each year of the membership plan.

Charity places for the Great North Run

Anyone who wants to confirm their place for next year without paying for three year membership has the option of taking a charity place. Each year thousands of places are given to paired charities and some are already advertising spots for next year. Any charity places need to be applied for directly through the charity itself.