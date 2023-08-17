Great North Run Metro and Shields Ferry wristband tickets now available

Nexus has made special wristbands, that double as Metro and Shields Ferry tickets, available to those taking part in the Great North Run on Sunday, September 10.

The wristbands are designed to avert the need for runners to carry loose change or a paper ticket, as well as saving time on queuing at Metro ticket machines before, during or after the Great North Run.

Nexus, which owns and manages Metro and operates the cross-Tyne Shields Ferry, introduced the wristband tickets to save runners and spectators time and hassle.

Nexus has made wristbands, which double up as Metro and Shields Ferry tickets, available to buy for the Great North Run. Photo: Nexus.

Huw Lewis, Customer Services Director at Nexus, commented: “Our Great North Run wristbands are ideal for anyone taking part in the event.

“They prove really popular every year and are on sale now from the Nexus website.

“For runners and spectators alike, they will save you having to queue at a ticket machine.

“If you’re a runner then you don’t need to worry where your Metro or Ferry ticket is after the race.”

Nexus has made three different types of wristband available, which include:

The Great North Run DayRover wristband : This wristband costs £6 and is valid all day on Sunday, September 10. It provides travel in all Metro zones, all local buses, the Shields Ferry and Northern Rail trains between Newcastle and Sunderland.

: This wristband costs £6 and is valid all day on Sunday, September 10. It provides travel in all Metro zones, all local buses, the Shields Ferry and Northern Rail trains between Newcastle and Sunderland. Great North Run Ferry Day wristban d: Costing £3.70, wristband holders will be provided with all day travel on the Shields Ferry on the day of the Great North Run.

d: Costing £3.70, wristband holders will be provided with all day travel on the Shields Ferry on the day of the Great North Run. Great North Run Ferry Single wristband: This is the cheapest option available, costing £2.30 and it provides a single trip on the Shields Ferry.

