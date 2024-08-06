Great North Run Metro ticket: Nexus reveals rover ticket options for raceday

Great North Run travel: Metro travel advice from Nexus for the race weekend and rover tickets

We are now in the middle of summer which means the world’s largest half marathon isn’t far away.

Much like previous years, Nexus and the team behind the Tyne and Wear Metro have revealed their plans to help runners and spectators around the North East on great North Run race day.

The Great North Run Rover tickets are now available to buy at ticket machines across the system and online.

These can be picked up in two ways, a normal paper ticket or a wristband.

Wristbands can be bought online now and will be taken off sale on Friday, August 23 to allow time for postage.

These cost £6 and are valid all day on Sunday, September 8 when the race takes place on the Tyne and Wear Metro, the Shields Ferry as well as buses in Tyne and Wear, Northumberland and County Durham.

Anyone with the wristband can also use Northern Train services between Newcastle and Sunderland.

From Sunday, August 11, members of the public can buy a paper ticket in advance from any ticket machine across the system. These tickets also cover the Metro, Shields Ferry, buses and Newcastle to Sunderland trains.

Children aged 11 and under will still be able to travel for free on race day.

Metro station closures on Great North Run day

Much like most years, some Metro stations will close throughout the day to improve crowd control.

This year in Newcastle Haymarket will be exit only from 8am until 10:40am while Jesmond and Manors will be closed from 10:30am until the early afternoon.

Back in South Tyneside, Chichester will be closed from around 1pm until the early evening. Nexus are telling anyone wanting to use the station to use South Shields instead.

Nexus are warning there will be long queues at South Shields station following the race.