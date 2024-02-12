Great North Run sees biggest ballot ever

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This year's ballot for the 2024 AJ Bell Great North Run is the biggest ever, with demand to be part of the world-famous half marathon increasing each year.

Everyone who entered the ballot will receive their result by 16 February at the latest.

And for those of you who are unsuccessful in securing your place, it isn't the end of the road. Hundreds of charities big and small are looking for thousands of runners to be part of their fundraising team. Each year a massive £25m is raised at the Great North Run.

Paul Foster, Chief Executive of The Great Run Company, said: “It’s fantastic that a record number of people have signed up to be part of this great race, it means the world that so many feel so passionate about taking part in the Great North Run each year.

“To those who aren’t successful in the ballot this year, don’t give up, you can still stand on that start line wearing a charity vest and do something amazing for a worthy cause.

“You can also set your sights on the Great North 10K on 7 July, which starts on the Great North Run start line and crosses the Tyne Bridge twice. Ideal for those who missed out or as a helpful warm up to the half marathon distance as part of your training plans.”

Plans for the 43rd Great North Run are shaping up well for September, with celebrations planned to mark the recently awarded World Athletics Heritage Plaque, recognition for ‘an outstanding contribution to the worldwide history and development of the sport.’

The North East’s biggest weekend of sport also includes the Great North 5K on Friday evening, and the AJ Bell Junior & Mini events on Saturday - the UK’s biggest kids’ running event. Sign up your Minis (3-8 yrs) for a 1.2km dash and your Juniors for a 4km (9-16 yrs) challenge and inspire them with a taste of the atmosphere and community spirit that characterises the world’s biggest half marathon. With an iconic Quayside route, a supercharged atmosphere and Jelly Babies aplenty, it’s an unforgettable experience.