Great North Run: World class elite field announced by event organisers

The Great North Run has unveiled the line-up for this year's elite field races, following on from an action-packed Paris Olympics this summer.

There are several highlights to this year’s elite field, including British hopeful and 2021 Great North Run Champion, Marc Scott competing against Paris Olympics Silver medallist, Berihu Aregawi, of Ethiopia, and 2024 Boston Marathon Men’s Champion and 2021 London Marathon Winner, Sisay Lemma.

In the Women’s race four-time Olympian and Commonwealth Games Champion, Eilish McColgan will take on Great North Run Women’s Champion from 2016 and 2018, Vivian Cheruiyot.

Eilish McColgan, Great Run series ambassador, said: “I am so excited to be taking part in the 2024 AJ Bell Great North Run on 8 September. I have incredible memories of competing in Newcastle and participating in the Junior Great North Run events over twenty years ago.”

She added: “We have a family history at the Great North Run, with Mum being a three-time winner, so this year’s event will be a special one for me to finally follow in my Mum’s footsteps, running the original route from Newcastle to South Shields.

“Returning from this year’s Paris Olympics and on the road back from injury, I’m especially looking forward to the tens of thousands of spectators and supporters lining the streets, as well as the 60,000 runners taking part alongside me.”

This year’s event will once again feature elite men’s and women’s wheelchair races, held to the backdrop of this year’s Paralympic Games closing ceremony in Paris. Leading the field in the Men’s race are JohnBoy Smith, Sean Frame and Michael McCabe, headlining the Women’s field is 2021 Great North Run Champion, Jade Hall.