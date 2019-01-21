Green Party campaigner calls for parking permits to stop South Tyneside Council workers parking in residential streets

A Green Party campaigner is calling on council bosses to stop employees from parking in residential streets - by introducing permits.

David Francis says that, due to the council charging its staff for parking, many workers at South Shields Town Hall are choosing to leave their vehicles in nearby Broughton Road, Lyndhurst Street and Selbourne Street, for free.

Every resident was strongly in favour. David Francis

As a result Mr Francis says residents are struggling to park near to their homes and a petition has been launched calling for permits to be brought in.

But council bosses say there used to be a permit scheme in place for Lyndhurst and Selbourne streets, but it was scrapped after charges were brought in and residents requested it was removed.

Mr Francis claims the demand is now back and people would like the scheme reinstated.

He said: “In the last week, I took the time to call on local people and ask their views on this.

“Every single resident I spoke to was strongly in favour of parking permits, and some people who were out later emailed me to say they were also in favour.

“The council’s previous investigation into this assumed that anyone who didn’t respond was against the introduction of permits, but it is clear that there is now huge support for permit controls and local people feel that the council aren’t listening.

“The council’s current policy incentivises their employees to use these streets as a car park”

A petition was handed over to South Tyneside Council’s full council meeting on Thursday.

Coun Nancy Maxwell, lead member for area management and community safety, said: “A number of streets in this area already benefit from permit parking and we have investigated the possibility of extending the scheme further into Broughton Road, Lyndhurst Street and Selbourne Street, a number of times over recent years following concerns from residents.

“This has included consultation with residents of Broughton Road and the surrounding area on the introduction of a permit parking scheme. However, results of all of the consultations have shown insufficient support from residents for a scheme to be progressed further.

“The petition will be considered in accordance with our petitions scheme.”