Greggs launch new meals for under 400 calories
Popular North East-founded bakery chain, Greggs has announced a menu of healthier items, including two brand-new pasta pots.
Greggs have launched six new and improved menu items, which are all 400 calories or less, as part of their Balanced Choice Range.
The range includes six items, all of which are pasta pots and rice bowls. Each item is priced between £3.25 and £3.35, but are also included in the cold sandwich or salad deal which includes a hot or cold drink from £3.75.
New items include the Piri Piri Chicken Pasta, which includes piri piri style chicken breast slices with cooked pasta in a spicy mayonnaise style dressing alongside sweetcorn, peppers and tomatoes.
The second brand-new item is the Pesto and Mozzarella Pasta is cooked pasta in a pesto dressing with slow-roasted tomatoes, peppers and spinach topped with mozzarella pearls.
Making a return to Greggs with a new improved recipe include the Sweet Potato Bhaji and Rice, Smoky Cajun Rice with BBQ Chicken and Sweetcorn Fritters, Feta and Tomato Pasta and Chicken and Bacon Pasta.
Greggs’ Balanced Choice range is available in Greggs shops across the country now, and is also available for Click + Collect via the Greggs App, as well as delivery via Just Eat and Uber Eats.