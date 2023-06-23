Greggs launches new menu items for summer - and here’s where to get them
Greggs are helping you cool off this summer.
Greggs has launced a brand-new selection of iced drinks to its menu- in selected stores now.
Flavours include cloudy lemonade, strawberry lemonade, mango refresher, iced chocolate and iced mocha and are priced from £2.40.
The drinks are available across the country, however are on the menu in just three Newcastle stores.
These include the Greggs on Northumberland Street, in Eldon Square and in Primark on Northumberland Street.
