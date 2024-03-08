Greggs partner up with Heinz for exclusive Mother’s Day offer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

North East’s much-loved bakery chain Greggs has partnered up with Heinz for an exclusive Mother’s Day offer.

If your mother is a fan of a Greggs breakfast, then this exclusive deal is certainly worth taking up on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To celebrate the special day for mothers across the country, Greggs and Heinz are offering free breakfast rolls to customers who order via Just Eat.

Customers can choose from a wide variety of tasty fillings including bacon, sausage, omelette as well as vegan sausage.

It’s the perfect breakfast treat for mothers, which can be enjoyed ‘breakfast in bed’ style or on-the-go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The limited offer is available from Friday, March 8 and will run until Mother’s Day on Sunday, March 10.

The tasty offer is available for every £15 spent at Greggs via Just Eat.

The bakery chain is offering a free breakfast roll to mothers across the nation.

Greggs has a variety of options to choose from on their menu, including plenty of vegan and vegetarian options.