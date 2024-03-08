Greggs partner up with Heinz for exclusive Mother’s Day offer
North East’s much-loved bakery chain Greggs has partnered up with Heinz for an exclusive Mother’s Day offer.
If your mother is a fan of a Greggs breakfast, then this exclusive deal is certainly worth taking up on Sunday.
To celebrate the special day for mothers across the country, Greggs and Heinz are offering free breakfast rolls to customers who order via Just Eat.
Customers can choose from a wide variety of tasty fillings including bacon, sausage, omelette as well as vegan sausage.
It’s the perfect breakfast treat for mothers, which can be enjoyed ‘breakfast in bed’ style or on-the-go.
The limited offer is available from Friday, March 8 and will run until Mother’s Day on Sunday, March 10.
The tasty offer is available for every £15 spent at Greggs via Just Eat.
Greggs has a variety of options to choose from on their menu, including plenty of vegan and vegetarian options.
Greggs has a delivery partnership with both Just Eat and UberEATS which enables Greggs customers to enjoy their favourite sweet and savoury treats via order and delivery.