North East bakery chain Greggs, have unveiled official wine pairings, to go alongside four of their most popular and iconic menu items - to celebrate the launch of Bistro Greggs.

With the news of Bistro Greggs opening at Fenwick in Newcastle, which will see a fine-dining twist of Greggs’ pastry bakes and more, Greggs have now revealed the ideal wine choices to go alongside their delicious sweet and savoury treats.

Steve Day, the expert Sommelier at Bistro Greggs, and Fenwick’s in-house expert Amy Byers have handpicked the wine pairings.

Here you can find the Greggs’ official wine pairings:

Sausage Roll and Gremillet Champagne

For the most popular savoury bake, the Gremillet Champagne was the wine of choice. The pairing has been described as: “An elegant coming together of fresh floral aromas, sweet brioche top notes and a crisp citrus finish combine and contrast with the luxurious savoury overtones of the iconic Sausage Roll, freshly baked with 96 crisp golden pastry layers.”

Steak Bake and 16 Stops Australian Shiraz

The Steak Bake has been paired with 16 Stops Australian Shiraz, given that the prime beef in a rich and tasty gravy is perfectly complemented by the tannin-rich red features of the wine.

Yum Yum and Ca Di Alte Prosseco

Sweet treat, Yum Yum has been paired with Ca Di Alte Prosecco. The wine is light and bright floral, which can cut through the sweetness of the Yum Yum.

Festive Bake and Flor de Vetus Verdejo

For those looking for a Christmas pairing, Greggs’ have chosen the Flor de Vetus Verdejo with the Festive Bake. The pairing blends the classic Christmas flavours with an intensely tropical, citrus fruit wine.

Bistro Greggs has been launched in Fenwick Newcastle.

Steve Day, Sommelier at Bistro Greggs, says, "With the furore around the launch of Bistro Greggs and millions looking to recreate the experience, we wanted to give a sense of how to elevate their favourite Greggs order at home. Although we are certain it will whip up much debate, we believe that this is the definitive list of wine pairings designed to elevate the four most iconic items on the Greggs menu to new culinary heights.”