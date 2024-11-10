Greggs: The best branches in South Tyneside ranked according to Google reviews

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 10th Nov 2024, 12:00 BST

The North East is the home of Greggs and there is plenty of them in South Tyneside.

There are nine Greggs branches across South Tyneside, with the bakery chain being a favourite for many across the borough.

Greggs launched its 2024 festive menu on Thursday, November 7, which includes the return of the iconic Festive Bake.

But where exactly is the best Greggs store in South Tyneside?

We have put together a list of the best Greggs in South Tyneside, according to Google reviews.

1. Where is South Tyneside's best Greggs?

Greggs on Frederick Street has a 4.5 rating from 73 Google reviews.

2. Frederick Street, South Shields

Greggs on Frederick Street has a 4.5 rating from 73 Google reviews. | Google Maps

Greggs at the Bede Trade Park has a 4.4 rating from 448 Google reviews.

3. Bede Trade Park, Jarrow

Greggs at the Bede Trade Park has a 4.4 rating from 448 Google reviews. | Google Maps

Greggs on Prince Edward Road has a 4.4 rating from 275 Google reviews.

4. Prince Edward Road, South Shields

Greggs on Prince Edward Road has a 4.4 rating from 275 Google reviews. | Google Maps

