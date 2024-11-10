Greggs: The best branches in South Tyneside ranked according to Google reviews

There are nine Greggs branches across South Tyneside, with the bakery chain being a favourite for many across the borough.
Greggs launched its 2024 festive menu on Thursday, November 7, which includes the return of the iconic Festive Bake.
But where exactly is the best Greggs store in South Tyneside?
We have put together a list of the best Greggs in South Tyneside, according to Google reviews.
1. Where is South Tyneside's best Greggs?
We've put together a list of the best and worst Greggs stores in South Tyneside, according to Google reviews. | Other 3rd Party
2. Frederick Street, South Shields
Greggs on Frederick Street has a 4.5 rating from 73 Google reviews. | Google Maps
3. Bede Trade Park, Jarrow
Greggs at the Bede Trade Park has a 4.4 rating from 448 Google reviews. | Google Maps
4. Prince Edward Road, South Shields
Greggs on Prince Edward Road has a 4.4 rating from 275 Google reviews. | Google Maps
