Grey household waste bin collections continue to be prioritised in South Tyneside

South Tyneside Council has confirmed that grey household waste bin collections will continue to be a priority in the coming week.
It is part of the local authority's contingency plans to reduce the impact caused by members of the GMB and Unite unions going on strike within its Waste Department.
Last week, the council told residents in South Tyneside to put their grey household waste bin out everyday in an effort to get them emptied.
South Tyneside Council is now once again asking residents to do the same for the coming week.
From Tuesday, February 6, until Friday, February 9, residents in the borough should put their grey bin out each day.
A spokesperson for South Tyneside Council said: "Waste services will continue to prioritise grey bins next week.
"Residents are being advised to present their grey household bin only every day from Tuesday to Friday
"Operatives are continuing to take action on non-strike day, which is contributing to some bins not being collected on residents’ scheduled collection days – or at all, due to crews not completing their rounds within the week.
"Opening hours at the Recycling Village at Middlefields Industrial Estate, South Shields are still temporarily extended (now 8am to 7pm) and the number of booking slots has been increased (by more than 2,000 per week) at the Recycling Village.
"Anyone taking recyclable materials to the Recycling Village is reminded that these need to be separated into cardboard, glass, and plastic.
"Residents with waste related queries are encouraged to visit the Council’s website at www.southtyneside.gov.uk in the first instance, where they will find further information including a set of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)."