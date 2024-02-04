Grey household waste bin collections continue to be prioritised in South Tyneside

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

South Tyneside Council has confirmed that grey household waste bin collections will continue to be a priority in the coming week.

It is part of the local authority's contingency plans to reduce the impact caused by members of the GMB and Unite unions going on strike within its Waste Department.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last week, the council told residents in South Tyneside to put their grey household waste bin out everyday in an effort to get them emptied.

South Tyneside Council has confirmed that it will continue to prioritise grey household waste bin collections. Photo: South Tyneside Council.

South Tyneside Council is now once again asking residents to do the same for the coming week.

From Tuesday, February 6, until Friday, February 9, residents in the borough should put their grey bin out each day.

A spokesperson for South Tyneside Council said: "Waste services will continue to prioritise grey bins next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Residents are being advised to present their grey household bin only every day from Tuesday to Friday

"Operatives are continuing to take action on non-strike day, which is contributing to some bins not being collected on residents’ scheduled collection days – or at all, due to crews not completing their rounds within the week.

"Opening hours at the Recycling Village at Middlefields Industrial Estate, South Shields are still temporarily extended (now 8am to 7pm) and the number of booking slots has been increased (by more than 2,000 per week) at the Recycling Village.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Anyone taking recyclable materials to the Recycling Village is reminded that these need to be separated into cardboard, glass, and plastic.