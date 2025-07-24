Guitarist who played with The Stone Roses and Simply Red visits South Shields shop
The target of guitarist Aziz Ibrahim’s affections was not a long-lost pal – but a replica of his first ever six-string instrument.
Surprised but delighted, Aziz – who has played with Simply Red, Paul Weller and The Stone Roses – spotted the rare 1970 Kay on a stand at NE Guitars in Fowler Street, South Shields.
He told Rob Johnson, co-owner of the store, that it was the first guitar he purchased while growing up in Manchester.
The instrument is one of more than 100 in stock at the outlet – which specialises in sale of new and used guitars and accessories, and repairs.
Aziz, 61, visited the shop of after holding a masterclass with pupils at a school in Newcastle school.
Several years ago he also staged similar classes for students at South Tyneside College.
Rob described Aziz as being “like a child in a sweet shop” when he spotted the range of instruments on display.
He said: “All musicians are like that. Aziz had a good look around and picked out and played the Kay.
“He said he had had the same guitar when he was a kid, and that it was his first.”
He added: “It was on a stand I guess it stood out a bit because it’s from the 1970s.
“It’s on sale for £160 but it is small and is a bit of a novelty instrument.”
Rob, who runs NE Guitars with business partner Chris Howe, added: “I knew of Aziz, and it was good that he came into the store. He’s a very nice bloke.
“He’s not as well-known as Mark Knopfler or Sting, but I did know of him as having played with Simply Red and The Stone Roses.”
NE Guitars opened last September and is described as a “one-stop shop” due to selling pre-used and new six-string guitars and basses, accessories and doing quick turnaround repairs.
Aziz played for Simply Red in the late 1980s, between the release of the band’s Men and Women and A New Flame albums, and with The Stone Roses in the mid-1990s.
