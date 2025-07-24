Guitarist who played with The Stone Roses and Simply Red visits South Shields shop

The owner of a new guitar shop in South Tyneside struck the right note when a well-known session musician stumbled across an ‘old friend’ when he paid a visit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The target of guitarist Aziz Ibrahim’s affections was not a long-lost pal – but a replica of his first ever six-string instrument.

Surprised but delighted, Aziz – who has played with Simply Red, Paul Weller and The Stone Roses – spotted the rare 1970 Kay on a stand at NE Guitars in Fowler Street, South Shields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told Rob Johnson, co-owner of the store, that it was the first guitar he purchased while growing up in Manchester.

The instrument is one of more than 100 in stock at the outlet – which specialises in sale of new and used guitars and accessories, and repairs.

Owners Chris Howe and Rob Johnson at the newly opened NE Guitars in Fowler Street, South Shields. | National World

Aziz, 61, visited the shop of after holding a masterclass with pupils at a school in Newcastle school.

Several years ago he also staged similar classes for students at South Tyneside College.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rob described Aziz as being “like a child in a sweet shop” when he spotted the range of instruments on display.

He said: “All musicians are like that. Aziz had a good look around and picked out and played the Kay.

“He said he had had the same guitar when he was a kid, and that it was his first.”

He added: “It was on a stand I guess it stood out a bit because it’s from the 1970s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s on sale for £160 but it is small and is a bit of a novelty instrument.”

Rob, who runs NE Guitars with business partner Chris Howe, added: “I knew of Aziz, and it was good that he came into the store. He’s a very nice bloke.

“He’s not as well-known as Mark Knopfler or Sting, but I did know of him as having played with Simply Red and The Stone Roses.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NE Guitars opened last September and is described as a “one-stop shop” due to selling pre-used and new six-string guitars and basses, accessories and doing quick turnaround repairs.

Aziz played for Simply Red in the late 1980s, between the release of the band’s Men and Women and A New Flame albums, and with The Stone Roses in the mid-1990s.